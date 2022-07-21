Sevierville Police and Fire Department personnel respond to an explosion at Johnson Matthey Catalysts Thursday, July 21.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Sevierville spokesperson confirmed an explosion took place at a chemical plant in the area on Thursday.

Sevierville Police Public Information Officer Bob Stahlke said an explosion took place Thursday at Johnson Matthew Catalysts at 1246 Airport Road, causing a shelter in place order to temporarily issued for the surrounding area. Stahlke said no injuries have been reported.

The circumstances of the explosion are under investigation. It’s unclear how many workers were at the facility at the time.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Johnson Matthew Catalysts is a British multinational specialty chemicals and sustainable technologies company headquartered in London.