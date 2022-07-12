JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials are trying to extinguish a house fire near Cherokee Lake on Lake Forest Circle in Jefferson County, according to the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Department.

Talbott Fire Department is on the scene of the home located at 2978 Lake Forrest Circle.

According to the fire department, the fire started in the attic of the home. The fire is contained to the scene as they are working to put it out.

Courtesy of Alan Birdsall

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

No injuries have been reported.