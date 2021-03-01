No injuries reported in Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office fire, TBI assisting

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The cause and origin of a fire reported to have occurred in the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on Monday are being investigated with the help of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, according to the district attorney.

Russell Johnson, the District Attorney General for Loudon, Roane, Morgan, and Meigs counties said late Monday that he had asked for TBI investigators to assist in determining the cause and origin of the fire. “The evidence room is intact which, after the safety of any personnel, was my main concern,” he said.

He went on to say in a social media post that Sheriff Potter and the responding fire departments had everything under control.