No injuries reported in Seymour house fire

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — No injuries were reported by firefighters on the scene of a house fire Tuesday afternoon.
The fire happend in the 1000 block of Keener Road before 3:30 p.m.
The fire burned through the roof of the home. Firefighters at the scene told WATE 6 On Your Side they believe the fire started in the fireplace.
No one was hurt in the incident.
This is a developing story.
