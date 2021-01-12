No injuries reported in Seymour house fire

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — No injuries were reported by firefighters on the scene of a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happend in the 1000 block of Keener Road before 3:30 p.m.

The fire burned through the roof of the home. Firefighters at the scene told WATE 6 On Your Side they believe the fire started in the fireplace.

No one was hurt in the incident.

This is a developing story.