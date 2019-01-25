No jail time for 4 ex-Pilot Flying J employees

Sentences were handed down Wednesday for another four defendants in the Pilot Flying J diesel fuel rebate case.

None of the four will serve any jail time, court documents state.

Ex-Pilot Flying J employees Chris Andrews, Katy Bibee, Kevin Clark and Michael Finwick all receiving probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to mail fraud.

This case dates back to 2013, when investigators raided Pilot Flying J’s Knoxville headquarters while investigating a scheme to cheat trucking companies out of discounts on fuel purchases.

Pilot has since paid nearly $200 million in fines and penalties.

In September 2018, Pilot Flying J’s former president, Mark Hazelwood, was sentenced to 150 months in prison and a $750,000 fine. Hazelwood’s lawyer saying he continues to maintain his innocence. Hazelwood has been under house arrest while he continues his appeal.