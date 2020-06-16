No more window visits: Wife able to reunite with husband after assisted living facility welcomes back visitors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday was the first day for nursing homes and assisted living facilities to welcome back friends and family members for in-person visits. Many, including Bernadette Popek Mone, have been eagerly awaiting this news since COVID-19 forced facilities to close to visitors over abundance of caution.

RELATED: Tennessee to allow limited visitation at long-term care facilities under new guidelines

Popek Mone would visit her husband of almost 35 years daily at Renaissance Terrace assisted living facility before the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, their visits have looked quite different. Popek Mone would “visit” Joseph through a glass window of the building and would call him six times per day to make up for the lack of in-person interaction.

On June 11, she received some great news.

She would finally be able to reunite with her husband but with some more changes that she describes as “horrible but necessary.”

As a retired registered nurse, Popek Mone understands staying six feet apart and the other precautions Renaissance Terrace is implementing, however being separated for so long it is difficult to continue to remain at a distance.

With tears in her eyes, she says “we just want to give each other a hug and hold hands.”

But as they have done the entire pandemic, they get creative. The couple uses sign language to show each other love; signing “I love you” and “you live in my heart” constantly. While the two have done this in the past, “it’s much more important now.”

Popek Mone not only visits with her husband, but also with other residents whose family members may have outlived them. Staying away from those residents the couple has “adopted” has also been tough.

“They would come to the window and say, ‘Bernadette we miss you,'” she recalls, “I miss them all very much as well.”

The decision to allow in-person visits is extremely important for residents at nursing homes and assisted care living facilities as socialization is important for mental health. Popek Mone notes that allowing visitors again is “important for their [residents] entire well being; mentally, physically, and emotionally.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Coronavirus: Knoxville assisted living facility takes precautions

When news traveled around Renaissance Terrace that residents would be able to reunite with their loved ones, Pat Benn said “they are very excited. It’s kind of like in high school before the big game — everybody is all giddy and worked up, so yeah, everybody is really excited, they can’t wait.”

Visits are made by appointment only and Benn notes that the facility has them lined up throughout the week.

Guidelines guests must follow when they book a visit include:

Wearing a mask

Temperature check and questionnaire at the door

Visits held in a socially distanced courtyard

2 visitors per resident

30-minute visits with guests asked to arrive 5 minutes before

Appointment only

Staff sanitize chairs after each visit, and residents up for a visit each day are dictated by the floor that they live on. Benn notes that their plans can change throughout the process.

While navigating the pandemic and the obstacles it has posed for Popek Mone and her husband, the two will continue to power through.

“We’ve been through a lot together,” Popek Mone says, “We help each other. When we lost our mothers we were together. And you always remember who you were with when you lose your mother.”

She knows following the guidelines is necessary to keep everyone safe.

“I tell myself everyday, all of the sacrifices are worth it.”

LATEST STORIES