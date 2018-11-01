No-Shave November: KPD to sport facial hair for first time in 100 years

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Knoxville Police Officers in 1910. Source: Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - For the first time since 1910, some Knoxville police officers this November will be ditching the clean-shaven look to raise money for cancer research.

"It's really created quite the buzz I wasn't prepared for," said Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas.

According to a release Knoxville Police Department Public Information Officer Darrell Debusk, over 100 KPD officers have donated $50.00 each for the opportunity to grow a beard during 'No-Shave November'.

"Things were brought up like can the women join and not shave their legs and their underarms and we said absolutely not... I mean if they want do that it's fine but I don't want to see it....it's not anything I would do," Thomas said.

According to no-shave.org, the goal of No-Shave November is to grow cancer awareness by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow wild and free. Money is raised by donating the money you typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention, save lives, and aid those fighting the battle.

"Well-groomed beards, those words well-groomed are within the announcement that we made," laughed Thomas. "We don't want anything scraggly and ugly and long and scary."

Several KPD family members have personally been affected by cancer over the past few years. The monies collected by KPD will be divided equally between the National Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and the Prostate Cancer Research Foundation.

"I wish that this would've come across 15-years earlier.. that way I maybe wouldn't have had so much grey in my beard," joked Lt. Rob Taylor with KPD.

“Our officers give so much to the community throughout the year," said KPD Chief Eve Thomas. "No-Shave November is an opportunity for them to honor their own while helping a worthy cause.”

The last known photo of KPD officers with beards was taken in 1910. J.J. Atkins, KPD chief from 1885-1898 and 1900-1905, was the last chief of police to sport a beard.

"They come up and they're smiling and they're donating to these three cancer foundations that we're going to support and they're excited to do so," Thomas said.

"You know we have officers and their families that are having to deal with this every day and if we can support them and have a great time doing so, I applaud every one of the guys who's signed up," said Thomas.