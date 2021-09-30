KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevierville Police Department employees may look a little scruffy for the next two months but it’s for a good cause. During October and November, the department is participating in “No-Shave November.”

Each employee donates $30 each month to participate. That money goes to the American Cancer Society. The goal of the event is to raise awareness of the devastating impacts of cancer by letting hair grow wild and untamed. The campaign is popular among professions normally clean shaven, such as police officers. Not everyone is a fan of beards, however, and for what might be a good reason.

“Our hope is that we will help raise cancer awareness, save lives and aid those who are fighting this terrible disease,” said Sevierville Police Department Chief Joseph Manning.

This is the fourth year the department has participated and the third year it has been extended to October. In 2020, the department was able to raise $2,200. The donation was made in honor of Kelly DeBord, the Sevierville Marketing Director who died in 2020 after a long battle with cancer.