TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — An apartment in Tazewell was on fire at around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the New Tazewell Fire Department.

New Tazewell Fire, Springdale Fire Department, South Claiborne Volunteer Fire Department and North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1702 Back Street after a call about smoke coming from an apartment building.

When they arrived at the scene, the smoke was pushed from the front of the apartment building, according to the Tazewell Fire Facebook post. Mutual aid was requested during the first arrival.

New Tazewell Fire Department Assistant Chief James Huska arrived at the scene and requested two additional departments for mutual aid due to the structure fire in the large building.

When firefighters entered the building in an attempt to extinguish the fire, they encountered hoarding conditions. However, they were able to extinguish the fire with “quick actions that were taken and aggressive fire attack.”

Courtesy of New Tazewell Fire Department

Courtesy of New Tazewell Fire Department

Courtesy of New Tazewell Fire Department

“We want to thank each agency that was on the scene that helped in any way,” New Tazewell Fire said. “With the help and great teamwork the damage was limited and only certain ones were affected by the fire.”

According to New Tazewell Fire, there were no working smoke alarms present after the initial investigation and the fire appeared to be accidental.

“Remember, we offer free smoke alarms to our community at no charge and this incident could have had a different outcome without those,” New Tazewell Fire said.