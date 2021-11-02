KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are 100 million pieces of litter on the state’s roadways at any given time according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. To help get trash off the streets, No Trash November hopes to remove 20,000 pounds of litter as a part of TDOT’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee.

“As we approach the holidays and increased travel, we want to ensure our roadways are safe from the harmful effects of litter,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. “Whether intentional or unintentional, litter on our public roads impacts the safety, the environment and the economy, while also detracting from the state’s natural beauty. We are grateful for our many partners across the state that are coming together in November to help us in our mission to prevent and reduce litter.”

There are a number of ways to participate including joining a nearby cleanup event, sharing it on social media, and taking the litter quiz. Keep Tennessee Beautiful (KTnB) and Adopt-A-Highway groups have helped organize a number of local cleanup events.

“We are rallying our local Keep America Beautiful affiliates to participate in the first-ever No Trash November campaign to help reach the goal to remove 20,000 pounds of litter from our roads,” said Missy Marshall, executive director, Keep Tennessee Beautiful. “All year long, KTnB affiliates work hard to improve and beautify their communities and we know that when we come together, we can make an even bigger impact.”

To find a local cleanup, visit nobodytrashestennessee.com. Resources including a cleanup location map and a trash tracker measuring pounds collected can also be found online. Residents are encouraged to highlight their litter prevention actions by using the #NobodyTrashesTennessee and #NoTrashNovember hashtags on social media throughout the month.