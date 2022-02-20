KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Noah Nation Foundation, a local nonprofit, is hosting its bi-annual pajama drive.

Noah Sileno was 3 years old when he was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. He was in active treatment for 830 days and was then declared cancer-free. Unfortunately, the cancer has returned.

Martha Sileno, Noah’s mother, said her son had severe neuropathy from the chemo, so hospital gowns not only made him anxious, they were also very uncomfortable. Noah preferred to wear pajamas, but they weren’t port-accessible for his treatment and blood work.

This gave Noah and his mother a wonderful idea: personalized pajamas that allow easier access to his ports for treatment.

“We had the idea to adapt pajamas so that kids could stay dressed with dignity and comfort while they were able to access their Broviac and their ports,” Sileno stated.

The pajamas worked so well for Noah, they decided to make them for cancer patients worldwide.

“Not only do we serve the kids locally, but we also mail them out nationally. Any child fighting cancer they are always a gift, we never charge for shipping or anything. We mail them out to help parents have one less thing they have to worry about.”

The drive started on Feb.14 and goes through March 14. They are accepting donations of pajamas or cash donations to pay for sewing and supplies. Noah Nation donates the pajamas to kids in need completely free of charge.

“Any pajamas are more than welcome. We could use any type as long as they don’t have metal because some kids are allergic to metal and they can’t go through imaging machines.” Sileno said, “Any regular pajamas sizes nine months up to about adult medium.”

Noah and his mother are excited to do another pajama drive and express their gratefulness for the community and all who donate.

“We really appreciate our community coming together and helping us with the pajamas and the donations so that we can do what we do. We couldn’t do this without our community.”

To learn more about the #NoahNation foundation click here.

Click here to make a donation or send pajamas to “The #NoahNation Foundation” P.O Box 71281 Knoxville, TN 37938-1281