Nominate someone for Knoxville’s Good Neighbor of the Year award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville wants to hear about people who have been creative in supporting their neighbors through difficult times.

The city’s Office of Neighborhood Empowerment is accepting nominations for the annual Diana Conn Good Neighbor of the Year award.

The COVID-19 pandemic challenged everyone to stay connected while staying safe.

This award will recognize someone who worked behind the scenes to make 2020 feel less disruptive and helped reduce the negative impacts of the virus on our neighborhoods.

How to nominate

The department is accepting nominations through 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15.

To nominate someone, go to the City of Knoxville’s website, knoxvilletn.gov.