Nonprofit animal rehab releasing orphaned beaver at Ijams Nature Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An orphaned beaver is getting a new shot at life thanks to Mountain Tails Wildlife Rehab.

The nonprofit, sanctioned by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, rehabilitated the young beaver, or kit, and will release it at Ijams Nature Center.

Marybeth Rood, who created MTWB, has raised the young beaver since it was found after flooding swept it away from its lodge and family.

Ijams says beavers are considered a keystone species, which is a species that often creates habitat for other species or upon which many other species depend. Beavers create habitat by damming streams to make ponds that are important wetland communities for birds, aquatic turtles, muskrats, dragonflies and fish. Beavers create diversity in the landscape and slow flood waters, which allows pollutants and sediment to settle out, eventually improving water quality.

Ijams Nature Center often works with wildlife rehabilitators to release animals that have been orphaned or injured and require care before being set free.

