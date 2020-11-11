Nonprofit asking for Christmas gifts for children of incarcerated parents

WASHINGTON (WATE) — One in every 28 children in America will have a parent incarcerated this Christmas and Prison Fellowship is asking the public to make the holiday a bit brighter.

The Christian nonprofit is urging residents, churches, and other organizations in the Knoxville area to help sponsor area children of incarcerated parents in their Angel Tree Christmas program.

“Angel Tree is a Prison Fellowship program that serves incarcerated parents by giving them a pathway to restore and strengthen relationships with their children and families,” Prison Fellowship CEO James Ackerman said. “Every Christmas, Angel Tree mobilizes local churches and organizations to minister to hundreds of thousands of children by delivering a gift, the gospel message, and a personal message of love on behalf of their mom or dad behind bars.”

Volunteers have given more than 10 million gifts to children on behalf of their incarcerated parents since 1982. The nonprofit expects to serve nearly 300,000 kids this year.

