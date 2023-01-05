KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A total of 379 million doses of fentanyl were seized nationwide in 2022. The U.S. Drug and Enforcement Administration Louisville Division, which covers Tennessee, seized more than 184,000 fentanyl-laced pills and 316 pounds of fentanyl powder.

The uptick in fentanyl products and fentanyl-related overdoses are being seen here in Knoxville. The fentanyl crisis here in Knoxville did not start all that long ago, but is creating massive problems for the community.

“We started seeing it here in Knox County in 2016,” Metro Drug Coalition Executive Director Karen Pershing said. “Unfortunately, the supply has increased over the last couple of years. It’s pretty much being laced in everything out there and is causing a lot of overdose deaths.”

The biggest issue with fentanyl is its lethality, which is why it is number one in overdose-related deaths in Knoxville.

“It is the number one analog found since 2016,” Pershing said. “It is not really a new problem but it is getting more and more prevalent and causing even greater numbers of overdose deaths than what we’ve seen in previous years.”

According to a DEA press release, fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin and that just two grams of the drug can be potentially lethal. With that high lethality and its growing presence in Knoxville, Metro Drug is growing its effort to prevent overdoses from happening.

“We are increasing our efforts to get Naloxone out there for individuals who are high risk so that hopefully we can save lives,” Pershing said.

The Metro Drug Coalition is continuing to do their best to prevent people from becoming addicted to drugs, especially for young people.

“Making sure that young people understand the dangers here and how dangerous it could be,” Pershing said. “They could be getting a fake pill and not a real pill and it could be fentanyl. Again those messages are extremely important but then to also get people who are in active addiction to understand how dangerous it is right now.”

She is urging those that need treatment to search it out as soon as they can to hopefully save their life.

Metro Drug Coalition’s Gateway Center is open Monday through Friday offering many additional recovery services. If you or someone you love needs help, you can call Metro Drug at (865) 588-5550.