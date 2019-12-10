Nonprofit helping domestic violence victims, loses funding

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A nonprofit helping victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, losing a portion of its funding.

Cease in Morristown, saying it’s lost one funding source.

In what the organization calls it a, “Significant set back.”

The loss, leading to the lay off of 18 employees, but the organization saying it is making sure the program will continue to serve and care for survivors.

And that it is fulfilling all its current commitments this holiday season.

Cease is saying if you would like to help, you can contact the office for volunteer opportunities at 423-581-7029.