Nonprofit receives bear safety grant

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Friends of the Smokies, now receiving a grant to help promote bear safety along the Appalachian Trail.

We’re told $4,000 will be used to help with repairs of food storage cables at campsites and shelters along the Appalachian Trail that runs through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The nonprofit saying the installation and maintenance of these food storage cables will help with park service bear management.

Park biologists estimate there are more than 1,500 black bears in the park.

The Friends of the Smokies saying that’s about two bears per every square mile.