Nonprofit that provides haircuts to homeless receives award from East Tennessee Community Design Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — CareCuts, a nonprofit that has provided haircuts and more to the homeless in and around Knoxville, received the East Tennessee Community Design Center’s Annette Anderson Award. The award named for one of the Design Center’s former directors is granted annually to one of its clients that has demonstrated a commitment to making East Tennessee a better place.

CareCuts has been offering free trims for more than five years. It is operated completely by volunteers. The volunteers provide haircuts, hair color, facial waxing, shaves, trims, and manicures to the homeless as well as food and clothing.

Past winners include The Change Center, Delaney Museum at Beck, Good Shepherd Center, and Tanner Preservation Alliance.