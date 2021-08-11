Nonprofit that provides haircuts to homeless receives award from East Tennessee Community Design Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — CareCuts, a nonprofit that has provided haircuts and more to the homeless in and around Knoxville, received the East Tennessee Community Design Center’s Annette Anderson Award. The award named for one of the Design Center’s former directors is granted annually to one of its clients that has demonstrated a commitment to making East Tennessee a better place.

CareCuts has been offering free trims for more than five years. It is operated completely by volunteers. The volunteers provide haircuts, hair color, facial waxing, shaves, trims, and manicures to the homeless as well as food and clothing.

Past winners include The Change Center, Delaney Museum at Beck, Good Shepherd Center, and Tanner Preservation Alliance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

CareCuts receives Annette Anderson Award

Knox County school board member Satterfield speaks out about gun violence

No mask mandate for Knox County Schools

Food City hosting pair of hiring events

Search for Summer Wells: Hawkins County Sheriff says finding Summer is 'No. 1 goal'

How could TN benefit from infrastructure bill?