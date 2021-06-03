Nonstop flight from Knoxville to Myrtle Beach now available

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A nonstop flight from Knoxville to Myrtle Beach is now available after the original 2020 launch date was postponed.

Allegiant will fly to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) in South Carolina from McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS). This route was originally to start service in 2020; now to celebrate the new launch date, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $34.

“We are excited to offer Knoxville residents Allegiant’s brand of convenient, nonstop service to Myrtle Beach as they begin to return to the skies to reconnect with family and friends,” said Drew Wells, senior vice president of revenue and planning. “And as vacation travel re-emerges, locals will love having an affordable option to connect them with all the beautiful beaches, cultural and sports events and attractions that Myrtle Beach has to offer – without the hassle of connections or layovers.”

Flights will be offered twice weekly, and days, times and fares can be found at Allegiant.com. The price displayed on the site includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees.