KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A challenge between two Tennessee cities that aims to encourage residents to get their yards in shape for better stormwater quality has been launched. Knoxville and Chattanooga joined what’s called “the NoogaKnox Challenge” to get residents to create certified Tennessee Smart Yards.

Whichever city gets the most residential yards certified between World Water Day, March 22, and Sept. 21, wins.

Knoxville residents will certify their yards through the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture’s Tennessee Smart Yards program. Chattanooga residents will certify their yards through the Rain Smart Yards award program.

A certified Tennessee Smart Yard is defined as “a residential yard that is in balance with the local environment for the benefit of both people and our ecosystem.”

“Your yard can help retain stormwater before it flows into local streams & rivers,” the city of Knoxville tweeted on Tuesday. Want to help stormwater quality across our community? Join the #NoogaKnoxChallenge! Certify your yard as a Tennessee Smart Yard.”

Getting residents to get smart about their yards can help reduce stormwater runoff while protecting water quality – as well as the health of watersheds and ecosystems.

You can learn more about the challenge on the city of Knoxville’s website page.