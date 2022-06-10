OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A federal spokesperson said an “extensive” internal investigation is underway after a noose was found at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge.

Jason Bohne, senior director of Communications for Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC, said an employee recently discovered a noose in a building that is under construction. Bohne said it was removed immediately.

As a result, Bohne said the complex will increase inspections of work areas in response and that “appropriate” authorities have been notified.

U.S. Congressman Jim Cooper (D-Nashville) said that the FBI is investigating the incident.

“An employee recently discovered a noose in a lightly trafficked area of a building under construction. It was removed immediately. We are committed to providing employees with a work environment that is free of harassment, intimidation, retaliation, and discrimination. A noose blatantly violates our policies and work rules and will not be tolerated. We are conducting an extensive internal investigation, have increased inspections of work areas, and have notified the appropriate authorities. We will take immediate and severe action toward any employee or subcontractor who is determined to have been involved in the incident.” Jason Bohne, Y-12 National Security Complex

The Y-12 National Security Complex is a United States Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration facility located near the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.