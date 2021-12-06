KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee State Park officials have announced that the swimming pool in Norris Dam State Park will not reopen. On Dec. 16, they are holding a meeting to discuss replacement options.

The swimming pool was closed in 2020 and 2021 due to complications related to COVID-19. Aging facilities, declining visitation pre-COVID-19, and high expenses make reopening the pool infeasible according to officials.

$400,000 has been allocated for the park to invest in new outdoor recreation activities. State Park officials are seeking input from the public for an alternative that can be used year-round instead of the 70 days each year that the pool is open.

The meeting on Dec. 16 will begin at 5 p.m. in the Tea Room at the park at 125 Village Green Circle in Rocky Top. Anyone may attend and the meeting is expected to last one hour.