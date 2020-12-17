North Broadway near Chickamauga Ave closed due to serious crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking drivers to seek alternate routes after a crash on North Broadway Thursday.
Knoxville Police confirmed officers are on the scene of a serious crash on North Broadway near Chickamauga Ave. All lanes are shutdown and drivers have been told to seek alternate routes.
The conditions of any vehicle occupants have not yet been released.
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
