North Broadway near Chickamauga Ave closed due to serious crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking drivers to seek alternate routes after a crash on North Broadway Thursday.

Knoxville Police confirmed officers are on the scene of a serious crash on North Broadway near Chickamauga Ave. All lanes are shutdown and drivers have been told to seek alternate routes.

The conditions of any vehicle occupants have not yet been released.

KPD TRAFFIC ALERT: Officers are on the scene of a serious crash on Broadway near Chickamauga. All lanes of Broadway are shutdown in that immediate area. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/1A8HxuLpiA — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) December 17, 2020

