North Carolina man facing charges following Friday bomb threat at WonderWorks Pigeon Forge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A North Carolina man is facing charges following a bomb threat Friday at a Pigeon Forge attraction.

Dakota Shane Surrett was arrested for two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon and reckless endangerment.

Sevier County Sheriff’s deputies were called just after 10 a.m. Friday to WonderWorks Pigeon Forge to a report of a suspicious vehicle. The law enforcement officers observed a man in a white van. The man, identified as Surrett, said he was meeting his wife and kids and had stopped to rest.

An hour and a half later, Surrett’s wife contacted dispatch with concerns about him harming himself. Sheriff’s deputies were told that Surrett said he had explosives.

Officers were able to locate Surrett’s vehicle at the back of the WonderWorks parking lot. Shortly after speaking with his wife, Surrett emerged from a nearby wooded area, got into his vehicle, and attempted to leave the area.

Officers blocked the exit to contain the vehicle and a felony stop was performed. Fire and EMS units were called and all WonderWorks employees and visitors were cleared as a precaution.

A K-9 was brought in and identified explosives. Surrett said he brought two explosive devices and had placed them by a tree in the wooded area. Bomb squad personnel were able to locate the two devices. They also took a box marked “explosive” from the van.

No one was hurt and Surrett was taken to the Sevier County Jail.