KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A North Knox County home is a total loss after a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Rural Metro Fire was called around 3:40 p.m. to the 4900 block of Pleasant Gap Drive. When firefighters arrived they found fire venting through the roof.

The crew struggled with water at the home until water tenders could shuttle water from a mile away to the scene. Fighting against the strong winds, Rural Metro were able to keep the fire from spreading into the woods but the structure was a total loss.

Rural Metro firefighters douse the flames at a home Wednesday, Feb. 16, in the 4900 block of Pleasant Gap Road in North Knox County. Source: Knox County Rural Metro

Fire investigators with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. No injuries were reported and the Red Cross is assisting the occupants.