KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asked residents in the Brown Gap Road area of North Knox County to search any outbuilding on their property in hopes to find a man who had been missing from since March.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler asks the public in the Brown Gap Road area in North Knox County to check any outbuildings, barns, structures, or vehicles on their property for 72-year-old Daniel Dewey.

Dewey is the subject of a Silver Alert which has been active since March 26. The search for him remains ongoing as deputies continues to investigate his disappearance.

Dewey stands 6′0″ tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. Officials said Dewey was last seen in Knox County but there is no known direction of travel.

If you see Dewey or have any information on where he may be please call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 215-2443 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.