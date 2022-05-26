POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A ceremony for the expansion of Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center kicked off with an announcement about a $67.5 million construction project adding a new four-story patient tower and expanded healthcare services for Knox County. The project is expected to be completed in 2024.

North Knoxville Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Colin McRae shared highlights of the project with the guests of Tuesday’s ceremony.

The medical center will expand into a 98,000 square foot patient tower, including 28 ICU beds, 28 adult acute beds, an expanded emergency department with observation, new meeting space and shell space. Tennova will renovate and enhance the spaces in the existing building, including pharmacy, laboratory, materials and facility support areas.

“Our community is thriving and the growth horizon is bright,” McRae said. “Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center began planning for this project mid-2020 and it is the first significant bed expansion outside of the original structure, which opened in 2007. This project has been a collaboration of many people and we are thankful for all that helped to make this happen many of whom are in attendance today. It is an honor to be here together to celebrate this investment and our role in caring for our community. I am grateful for the commitment and dedication of our physicians and employees who deliver compassionate, quality care each day.”

Speakers included Jeff Bagwell, Powell BPA President and Tennova Board Member, Frank Beuerlein MD and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. Elected officials, community leaders, and VIPs were also at the ceremony.

“The legacy of the generations of physicians, nurses and the entire Tennova Team has laid a solid foundation on which this expansion will be built,” states Tony Benton, Chief Executive Officer Tennova East Market. “Our groundbreaking represents continued growth and development of our healthcare system to meet the needs of our community. We can take pride knowing that the Tennova East market has made a positive mark on our communities and that we’ve had a positive difference in the lives of so many patients. As we look to our future, we will continue honoring our promise – that when people in our communities need health care, Tennova is always going to be there for them. We will make the generations that came before us proud of the healthcare system we are becoming. We are Tennova Strong.”

For more information about Tennova Healthcare, visit tennovanorthknoxville.com.