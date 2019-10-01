North Knoxville mosquitoes test positive for West Nile

File- In this Aug. 16, 2012 file photo, mosquitos are sorted at the Dallas County mosquito lab in Dallas. A cooler-than-normal spring has slowed the breeding season for mosquitoes, but experts warn this doesn’t mean that Texans should let down their guard when it comes to protecting themselves from the West Nile virus. (AP Photo/LM […]

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Culex mosquitoes in the Fairmont Boulevard area of North Knoxville have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The Knox County Health Department has already announced plans to spray for mosquitoes in the area. Weather permitting the KCHD will spray between 8:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, to reduce the risk of WNV spreading to humans.

Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods to alert residents, who are asked to stay inside during spraying and keep pets inside or in the

KCHD says applying repellents to skin often when outdoors; wearing socks and long, loose, and light-colored shirts and pants; treating clothing with permethrin; disposing of or emptying water-holding containers; and using larvicides can help to reduce the risk of contracting WNV and other mosquito-borne diseases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of Environmental Protection Agency-registered repellents containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535.

More tips can be found at knoxcounty.org/health/mosquitoes.

Fairmont Boulevard spray area:

Mineral Springs Avenue from Walker Boulevard to Whittle Springs Road; Walker Boulevard from Mineral Springs Avenue to Powers Street; Montclair Avenue; Underwood Place; White Oak Lane; Valley View Drive from Whittle Springs Road to White Oak Lane; McCampbell Avenue; Upland Avenue; Tecoma Drive; Arbor Place; Maxwell Street; Emoriland Boulevard east of Kuhlman Street; Fairmont Boulevard from Kuhlman Street to Maxwell Street; Avondale Avenue from Whittle Springs to Maxwell Street; Boright Place; Boright Drive from Whittle Springs Road to Maxwell Street; McNutt Street; Brunswick Street; Whitney Place; Forestdale Avenue from Whittle Springs Road to Maxwell Street; Edgewood Avenue from Barton Street to Maxwell Street; Barton Street from Edgewood to Fairmont; Albert Avenue from Barton Street to Fairview Street; Nickerson Avenue from Barton Street to Bellevue Street; Fairview Street from Nickerson Avenue to Edgewood Avenue; Clearview Street; Orlando Street; Bellevue Street; Derieux Drive; Seymour Avenue; Sandra Avenue; Shaw Drive; Fontana Street; Fairwood Avenue; Powers Street; and Miami Street.

A follow-up spraying is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17, weather permitting.

Previously scheduled follow-up sprayings in the Rocky Hill and Milligan Street areas will also take place Thursday, Oct. 3, between 8:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. A complete schedule of treatments is available online at knoxcounty.org/health.

More information is available by calling 865-215-5200 or visiting the Knox County Health Department website.