North Knoxville neighborhood hosting historic overlay district meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A meeting to discuss a historic overlay district for a North Knoxville neighborhood will address preserving homes and setting construction, demolition, rehabilitation, and addition requirements.

The meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 30, at the Emerald Youth Foundation at 1718 N. Central St. The meeting location can be accessed on the side of the building fronting East Oak Hill Avenue.

In the fall of 2016, Knoxville City Council requested that Knoxville-Knox County Planning make a recommendation for an overlay for the Oakwood-Lincoln Park Neighborhood in an effort to help preserve and protect it. The area is defined by the boundaries of East Morelia Avenue, Harvey Street, East Oldham Avenue and North Central Street.

Previously in 2007, the neighborhood added an Infill Housing Design Guideline Overlay in an attempt to help preserve the area, but it does not protect historic structures from being demolished, nor guide exterior rehabilitation on existing houses.

This workshop will build off previous meetings by providing residents with an opportunity to learn more about the process and give input.

Under a Historic Overlay, a Certificate of Appropriateness would be required to obtain building permits for new construction, additions, demolition, and exterior rehabilitation work. The proposed overlay will be reviewed by the Knoxville Historic Zoning Commission, Planning Commission, and City Council.

For more information, contact Lindsay Crockett at lindsay.crockett@knoxplanning.org or visit the project page on Planning’s website.