North Knoxville recycling facility fire officially extinguished
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knoxville Fire Department says as of Friday afternoon and into the evening, the massive materials fire that broke out Wednesday has been extinguished.
More | Day three: Firefighters wrapping up at North Knoxville recycling plant
More | You Ask, 6 Investigates: Why is there a waste plant so close to a neighborhood?
More | Fire hazards among $21K in 2018 OSHA violations at North Knoxville recycling plant
The fire at Fort Loudon Waste & Recycling ultimately burned up to 2 acres of materials such as paper, cardboard, light wood and plastics, causing some air quality concerns, but fire crews were able to get to the core of the fire to put it out after it burned for over 48 hours.
No injuries were reported and neighbors who evacuated from their residences nearby began returning on Friday.
Crews remained on the scene Friday evening to check on hot-spots and monitor the site, but KFD officials saying they were thankful they were able to contain it and get it extinguished after a large effort.
Previous
Wife of Depot Ave shooting victim...
Next
First responders work crash scene in...
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- ETCH holds 'Talk Derby to me' fundraiser
- KFD explorers clean fire trucks following Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling fire
- Pal's Expanding Into Knoxville? "Currently No Deal On The Table"
- The Little Ponderosa Zoo celebrates grand reopening of new facility
- Lightning causes roof to catch fire at Farragut home
- Sevier County teacher suspended without pay following arrest
- BCSO: Body recovered from Fort Loudoun Lake Saturday morning
National News
-
- The Latest: Biden expects Trump attacks on him and family
- GOP thwarts governor's push to expand Medicaid in Kansas
- Trump attacks social media companies after Facebook bans
- 2nd person confirmed dead after explosion at Illinois plant
- Service to remember student who charged N Carolina gunman
- All survive as plane carrying US military crashes into river
- Wyoming US Sen. Mike Enzi won't seek re-election in 2020