North Knoxville Target employee tests positive for coronavirus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Target has confirmed that one of their employees at their Washington Pike (North Knoxville) location has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Target says that they have communicated directly with the impacted team member, and they’re in quarantine while following all health department guidelines; that employee will also continue to be paid while on leave.

They say they’ve also deep cleaned and sanitized the store and notified their team, providing them with the appropriate CDC guidance.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests, and we’re taking a number of steps to move forward.”

