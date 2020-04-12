North Knoxville Target employee tests positive for coronavirus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Target has confirmed that one of their employees at their Washington Pike (North Knoxville) location has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Target says that they have communicated directly with the impacted team member, and they’re in quarantine while following all health department guidelines; that employee will also continue to be paid while on leave.
They say they’ve also deep cleaned and sanitized the store and notified their team, providing them with the appropriate CDC guidance.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests, and we’re taking a number of steps to move forward.”Target
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county case counts continue to climb; deaths due to COVID-19 rise to 98 in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Tennessee coronavirus cases stands at 5,114 with 101 deaths
- U.S. surpasses Italy as country with the most coronavirus-related deaths
- WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 11-12
- Apple, Google to harness phones for virus infection tracking
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: TN Dept. of Correction takes action after inmate tests positive for coronavirus
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases now at 28; 155 total
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: State releases some virus data surrounding nursing homes, including Knoxville facility
- Coronavirus: Knoxville area families changing Easter plans due to COVID-19
- Microsoft is giving workers 12 weeks of paid parental leave because of school disruptions
- Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Friday
- U.S. alcohol sales increase amid coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus: Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley asking for help with supplies