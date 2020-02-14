Northbound I-75 in Campbell County closed after crash involving multiple tractor-trailers

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A major East Tennessee highway will be closed for several hours Friday as crews work to clear a crash involving several commercial vehicles.
Northbound I-75 in Campbell at mile marker 157 in Campbell County is estimated to be cleared by 11:00 a.m. Friday after a crash involving one passenger vehicle and multiple tractor-trailers. The crash occurred around 6 a.m.
Southbound traffic is affected with possible delays, according to the Tennessee Dept of Transportation Smartway traffic map.
The crash occurred roughly four miles from the Tennessee-Kentucky state line.
No word if any injuries occurred in the crash. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
