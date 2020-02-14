Northbound I-75 in Campbell County closed after crash involving multiple tractor-trailers

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A major East Tennessee highway will be closed for several hours Friday as crews work to clear a crash involving several commercial vehicles.

Northbound I-75 in Campbell at mile marker 157 in Campbell County is estimated to be cleared by 11:00 a.m. Friday after a crash involving one passenger vehicle and multiple tractor-trailers. The crash occurred around 6 a.m.

Southbound traffic is affected with possible delays, according to the Tennessee Dept of Transportation Smartway traffic map.

I-75 North is closed at MM 157 in Campbell County due to a crash involving four commercial vehicles and also passenger vehicles. This is approx. 4 miles from the TN/KY state line. pic.twitter.com/eCB6ShWCRG — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) February 14, 2020

The crash occurred roughly four miles from the Tennessee-Kentucky state line.

Here is some video from the crash that has closed I-75 North near Jellico. pic.twitter.com/aNMjpOlyDA — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) February 14, 2020

No word if any injuries occurred in the crash. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.