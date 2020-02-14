Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Northbound I-75 in Campbell County closed after crash involving multiple tractor-trailers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A major East Tennessee highway will be closed for several hours Friday as crews work to clear a crash involving several commercial vehicles.

Northbound I-75 in Campbell at mile marker 157 in Campbell County is estimated to be cleared by 11:00 a.m. Friday after a crash involving one passenger vehicle and multiple tractor-trailers. The crash occurred around 6 a.m.

Southbound traffic is affected with possible delays, according to the Tennessee Dept of Transportation Smartway traffic map.

The crash occurred roughly four miles from the Tennessee-Kentucky state line.

No word if any injuries occurred in the crash. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter