Northshore Drive collapse to be repaired by mid-March

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A stretch on Northshore Drive near the Concord Road roundabout is expected to be down to one lane with temporary traffic lights until mid-March, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Part of the roadway collapsed Wednesday afternoon east of the roundabout.

“This traffic pattern is expected to be in place until mid-March,” said Mark Nagi, a spokesperson for TDOT. “They will be fixing the slide by securing the slope with soil nails.”

Northshore Drive is a major artery into the residential areas of southwest Knox County south of Kingston Pike and along Fort Loudoun Lake.

Here is a drawing of the planned soil nails installation.

Soil nails planned for Northshore Drive repairs. (TDOT)

