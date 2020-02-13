KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A stretch on Northshore Drive near the Concord Road roundabout is expected to be down to one lane with temporary traffic lights until mid-March, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Part of the roadway collapsed Wednesday afternoon east of the roundabout.
“This traffic pattern is expected to be in place until mid-March,” said Mark Nagi, a spokesperson for TDOT. “They will be fixing the slide by securing the slope with soil nails.”
Northshore Drive is a major artery into the residential areas of southwest Knox County south of Kingston Pike and along Fort Loudoun Lake.
Here is a drawing of the planned soil nails installation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kentucky bill to legalize medical marijuana advances
- Tennessee lawmakers demand answers over voucher program
- Live at 1pm ET: Daytona 500 storylines, including Logano-Keselowski spat after Clash
- Northshore Drive collapse to be repaired by mid-March
- Former Athens City Schools principal charged with child porn, sex crimes