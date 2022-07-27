FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — Drivers in Farragut may have to seek alternate routes after a multivehicle crash shut down Northshore Drive late Wednesday.

Northshore Drive near River Sound Drive is closed due to a multi-vehicle accident according to Mark Nagi, Spokesman for Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The closure was announced Wednesday around 5:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Details on the crash including any possible injuries or the number of vehicles involved was not immediately available.