"If you're a NASCAR fan, there have been some items donated from both Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Northview Kodak Fire Department is holding an auction to raise funds to replace an engine destroyed in the Sevier County wildfires.

The auction is set for May 21 at Northview Intermediate School. “I don’t want to give away everything that we have but we have some neat items,” Northview Kodak VFD Public Information Officer Daniel Willis said. “If you’re a NASCAR fan, there have been some items donated from both Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr.”

The fire department is accepting donations in all forms, even if it needs to be picked up rather than delivered. Anything of value can be donated to be sold in the auction, monetary donations or you can stop by the fire department if you are unable to make it to the event.

All funds raised from the auction will go directly to replacing the engine lost in the fire.

The truck destroyed in the fire, Engine 44, was over 21 years old and was at the first new truck Northview Fire Department had. Willis referred to this engine as a member of the Northview family.

The engine was not just important to the staff at Northview, it was important to the Kodak community. Engine 44 made an appearance in weddings and family gatherings during its’ time in service.

“We’ve found ourselves at the point of having to raise money,” said Willis. “We did have insurance but it’s just not enough to replace everything that was lost in the fire that day.”

Photos from Northview Kodak Fire Department

Photos from Northview Kodak Fire Department

Photos from Northview Kodak Fire Department

Photos from Northview Kodak Fire Department

Photos from Northview Kodak Fire Department

Photos from Northview Kodak Fire Department