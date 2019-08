KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The University of Tennessee is celebrating 225 years of Tennessee Volunteers!

“Lighting the Way” is a new exhibition open to the public at the Elaine Altman Evans Exhibit Area, inside of Hodges library. This exhibit illuminates the spirit and traditions of Volunteer history, through artifacts and nostalgic images.

The exhibit is free to the public and will be on display throughout the entire semester. Go Vols!