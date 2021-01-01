‘Not worth the risk’ Grainger County Schools makes temporary switch to online learning

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Students in Grainger County will not return to school buildings on Jan. 5 as planned.

The school system announced that all students will learn remotely next week, beginning Tuesday. Monday, Jan. 4, is a staff development day.

“We desperately need for our students to be at school. However, it is not worth the risk at this time,” said Dr James Atkins, director of Grainger County Schools.