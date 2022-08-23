KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As students return to the University of Tennessee’s campus Wednesday, they may see a few construction projects on the way to class as school begins.

There are over a dozen projects that UT has in the works.

Some projects will be finished by the end of the school year, but others will take a few years to complete.

“They’re making Neyland a lot nicer. So that’s really cool. So hopefully that experience is a lot better and then I know they’re adding on to the scoreboard. So that will be great,” Freshman Student Zeke Plewniak said.

Plewniak added he’s excited for Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Lindsey Nelson Stadium project is still in the planning phase but once complete will include extra seating and upgrades to team spaces.

“Whenever they build the new baseball and the remodeling of the stadium and also the old city, that’s going to be awesome,” Plewniak said. “That’s going to be a lot of fun. So I’m excited for that.”

The design phase is expected to begin for two new residence halls in fall 2022. This comes after UT has seen record enrollment and had to lease out a hotel this year to help with student housing.

The UT Creamery is expected to open up this fall.

“I mean, I like ice cream, I love ice cream. So like why not, especially if you can use your vol card, I’ll go,” Plewniak said.

There are a lot more projects, including renovations to the College of Veterinary Medicine and an expansion to the Haslam College of Business.

To see the full list of projects coming to the UT, click here.