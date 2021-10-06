SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — A note pleading for help left in a Sweetwater gas station bathroom led to the arrest of a domestic assault suspect at a nearby motel.

Officers with the Sweetwater Police Department responded to the Circle K gas station on New Highway 88 just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 28 after a report of a suspicious note left in the bathroom. The note stated, “POLICE TELL ROOM 218 I NEED HELP. HE BROKE MY CELL PH” along with the victim’s name, the date and a room number for a nearby motel.

Officers went to a nearby Economy Inn Motel where they made contact with 51-year-old Robert Van. He stated he was staying with a juvenile and a woman whose name was on the note left in the bathroom.

The victim exhibited clear signs of assault and she told investigators Vann had assaulted her multiple times in the last 24 hours. The juvenile also told officers what they had seen from the assaults and showed them blood on the sheets from the altercations.

Vann was then placed under arrest for domestic assault and transported to the Monroe County Jail.