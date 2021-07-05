Nourish Knoxville’s Saturday Farmers’ Market returning to Market Square

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Locally grown produce and handmade crafts are returning to Market Square this weekend for Nourish Knoxville’s Saturday Farmers’ Market after months at a different location.

The market had been relocated to Mary Costa Plaza for Saturdays last year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in order to allow for social distancing; adjusting its farmers markets between the two locations on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Now, the market will be held in Market Square both days of the week.

The city is also asking that people who have still not received the coronavirus vaccine to wear a mask while at the market.

Traffic, parking impacts

With the return to Market Square, road and street parking closures will resume. Temporary no-parking zones between Union Avenue and Gay Street will go into effect starting at 5 a.m. Saturdays. Market Street between Clinch and Union avenues will be closed to non-vendor traffic between 6:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.