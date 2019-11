KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Just after 1 p.m. Sunday, Knoxville police and first responders were called to a home on Andersonville Pike after a young man shot himself in the leg.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Andersonville Pike in response to a young male with self-inflicted gunshot wounds to his leg.

The man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

No word on how the man shot himself or if anyone else was home at the time.