Oak Ridge bakery celebrating grand opening with cupcake giveaway

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new bakery is giving away free cupcakes for a year to four lucky winners during its grand opening festivities Friday and Saturday.
Sassy Pants Sweets and Treats is located on the Oak Ridge Turnpike near Methodist Medical Center.
The first 50 people to make a $20 purchase both days will receive a 20-20 cup filled with prizes and coupons. Four of the cups will have a coupon for one free cupcake a week for a year.
The shop is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
