OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The use of tobacco products, including vapor products, has been prohibited at all parks and ballfields after the City Council expanded an ordinance banning smoking on playgrounds.

The Oak Ridge City Council passed the ordinance in August of last year prohibiting smoking on the grounds of any city-owned playground. The change passed Monday expands the prohibition against smoking on playgrounds to include the use of vaping products at parks, playgrounds, greenways, greenbelts, sports fields and any other city-owned properties accessible by youth.

The ban also applies to the Oak Ridge Civic Center and common areas outside of the Oak Ridge Public Library. The ordinance does not apply to parking lots.

Smoking and vaping is already prohibited inside city-owned buildings.

The addendum goes into effect Dec. 23. Enforcement through the issuance of citations will not begin until Feb. 1. After this date, violations can be reported by calling the Oak Ridge Police Department non-emergency line at 865-425-4399.

City Manager Mark Watson could later authorize designated areas on these properties where the use of tobacco products would be allowed. No such areas have been designated at this time.

To view the full ordinance, visit oakridgetn.gov/department/CityClerk/Government/2021-Adopted-Ordinances.