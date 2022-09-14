OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of Boy Scouts was left shocked after discovering that their trailer filled with thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge.

“The trailer—it’s pretty much everything to us,” said Johnny Clark, an Eagle Scout, BSA Troop 129 in Oak Ridge.

He’s been in the troop since he was in fifth grade.

“Without this troop, I would’ve never met some of the closest people to me,” Clark said.

Thinking about losing something that’s played a role in helping Clark gain some of his closest friends through trips together is hard for him to accept.

“We were pretty angry about it, a little disheartened because we have put so much time, effort and money into building this trailer,” he said.

The trailer held mostly cookware and other items needed for their camping trips, along with supplies to teach life skills. This loss totals out to around $5,000, but to the scouts, it was worth more.

“That troop trailer it’s just filled with memories, whether it be an item or just a story that’s attached to it because it was with us,” Clark said.

Troop 129 hopes to find their trailer soon for the sake of the skills learned and experiences they’ve had.

“It means a lot to not only myself and the current scoutmasters, but everybody that’s gone through the troop in the past,” Clark said.

The troop’s next camping trip is set for the weekend of Oct. 2. If they don’t find the trailer, Troop Leader Matt Frost said they will adjust accordingly.

Frost said that police believe they may have a new lead in finding the trailer.

If you have seen this trailer or have any information, contact the Oak Ridge Police Department.