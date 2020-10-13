Oak Ridge City Council approves continuing COVID-19 wastewater testing

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE)– The Oak Ridge City Council approved for the Public Works Department to continue testing wastewater for COVID-19 Monday night.

Shira McWaters, Director of the Public Works department, said they needed the extension because they were running low on funding.

The city started testing wastewater back in July.

Now that they’ve been able to collect enough data to monitor trends, McWaters said the process is very accurate.

“What the wastewater shows is positive RNA, which is shed from your fecal matter. It doesn’t matter if you’re symptomatic or asymptomatic, if you have the COVID virus, it’s going to show up as positive. So to me, it gives a truer representation of what’s out there in the system,” McWaters said.

McWaters said they collect samples over a period of 24 hours from the main wastewater treatment facility for a larger composite sample to test.

“We collect samples usually on a Tuesday, and then usually we’ll get the results either late Friday or during the weekend,” McWaters said.

McWaters said 95% of the city’s wastewater goes through the main treatment facility.

If the test results from the samples come back positive, they have to essentially back track through smaller wastewater sheds and manholes to pinpoint which areas of the city has higher traces of the virus.

McWaters said they are also monitoring around certain schools to keep an eye on the prevalence of the virus in schools and surrounding neighborhoods.

She said testing the sewage water samples doesn’t show how many people might be infected, or where exactly they live.

“At least it gives us an idea of okay, we have some areas that you know, might need to take some extra precautions, or let’s keep this precautions in place so that we don’t see those numbers go higher,” McWaters said.

McWaters said she send the report to the city manager detailing if certain areas fall under a green, yellow or red zone depending on the levels of COVID-19 found in the water.

Green means very little, to no traces of COVID-19. McWaters said red is bad.

“For the most part it’s been in the yellow zone. What that tells us is we have to continue our measures, as hard as it is on everybody, it would be the best for everybody because if we didn’t have measures, like masks, in place, then it could potentially move up into the red zone,” McWaters said.

When asked why it was important to continue with testing wastewater, McWaters had one simple reason.

“Because this virus is ongoing,” McWaters said.

The city council approved $70,000 for the extension.

