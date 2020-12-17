Oak Ridge City Council asks Anderson County mayor for limited mask mandate

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Right now, Oak Ridge is a city under two sets of rules, because it straddles county lines.

Partly in Roane County, which has a mask mandate, the other in Anderson County, which does not.

City Manager Mark Watson says that a decision should be made at the earliest possible moment.

