Oak Ridge City Council asks Anderson County mayor for limited mask mandate

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Right now, Oak Ridge is a city under two sets of rules, because it straddles county lines.
Partly in Roane County, which has a mask mandate, the other in Anderson County, which does not.
City Manager Mark Watson says that a decision should be made at the earliest possible moment.
