Oak Ridge city council honors students for science project launched into orbit from the ISS

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Middle school STEM students were honored at Tuesday night’s Oak Ridge city council meeting where the council presented them with a proclamation for their hard work after their science project was launched from the International Space Station.

Earlier in the month, the RAMSAT, a small satellite built by Robertsville Middle School students, was onboard a SpaceX launch to the ISS. On Saturday, the satellite was then launched from the ISS into its own orbit and the school started receiving data on Monday.

During its 18-month mission, it will be using small cameras to capture pictures of Gatlinburg’s growing forests. Its aim is to measure how the Smokies are recovering after the 2016 wildfires.