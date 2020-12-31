Oak Ridge City Court suspends in-person proceedings

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – City Courts are joining the long list of East Tennessee courts suspending select in-person proceedings.

All in-person proceedings, including but not limited to municipal, juvenile, general sessions, trial, and appellate courts, shall be suspended from the close of business through Friday, Jan. 29.

Those who were scheduled to be in court are asked to call the Oak Ridge City Court Clerk’s Office at 865-425-3536 to schedule a new court date and time.

A city news release cites the recent record number of COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations in the state and Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order 70 as reasons for the moratorium.

