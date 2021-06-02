Oak Ridge City Schools receives a $1.2 million grant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge City Schools has been selected to receive a $1.2 million grant for the new Innovative High School Models program.

The goal of this program is to create strong, strategic, and innovative partnerships between Tenn. public school districts, postsecondary education institutions, and local employers to help students prepare for life after high school.

Oak Ridge City Schools plans to create i-School, an integrative learning model that combines solving real-world problems with iterative models and design thinking, with the funds. They will collaborate with Roane State Community College, the University of Tennessee, and Oak Ridge National Laboratories Manufacturing Demonstration Facility through this program.

“Just as no two students are the same, not all students have the same goals or plans for life after high school,” State Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge said. “I applaud Oak Ridge City Schools for addressing the increasing need for nontraditional education through this innovative program. This grant will go a long way in ensuring our students are fully equipped with the tools they need to best help them succeed following post-secondary education.”

Oak Ridge was one of 21 school districts awarded the grant for Innovative High School Models. The grant program is funded through the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.