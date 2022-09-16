OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A teacher at an elementary school an Oak Ridge has has died after she was involved in a car wreck earlier this week.

Aimee Dixon, 57, of Oak Ridge, was a second grade teacher at Linden Elementary School in Oak Ridge.

On Monday, September 12, Dixon was involved in a car accident in Morgan County on State Highway 62 near Big Mountain Church Road.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a driver in the westbound lane went to the right side of the road and struck the guardrail before going into the eastbound lane where Dixon was driving, hitting her car head on. A third driver was involved in the crash, hitting the first driver’s car after they hit Dixon’s car.

THP said all drivers were wearing seat belts and the westbound also sustained some injuries, although it is not known to what extent they were injured. THP was informed of Dixon’s death by the Medical Examiner around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 15.

“Tragically, we have received word today that we have lost a beloved member of our Linden Lion family, Aimee Dixon, a second-grade teacher. Aimee was a passionate person who always wanted everyone to know how loved and important they are. When we did Girls on the Run, she made sure every individual girl knew her worth. She was a creative artist inside and outside the classroom. She has been a part of the Linden family for the past ten years.” said Dr. Holly Cross with Oak Ridge Schools.

“Our dear Aimee will be deeply missed by all of us. We realize this is a difficult time for our school and community. To support our faculty, staff, and students, additional counseling support will be available on-site at Linden all day Monday. Please contact a school administrator or counselor if your child needs additional support.” said Dr. Holly Cross with Oak Ridge Schools.” Cross added.

Earlier this week, a GoFundMe was started to cover Dixon’s injuries, which has raised over $11,500 of the original $10,000 goal. The title of the fundraiser has been changed to, “In memory of Aimee Andersen Dixon.”